22-Year-Old Man Drives BMW Into Crowds In Guangzhou, 5 Dead & 13 Injured

Man Drives BMW Into Guangzhou Street Crowd During 11 Jan Evening Rush Hour

On Wednesday (11 Jan) evening, a car sped into crowds at a busy intersection in Guangzhou, China.

Horrifying videos show the BMW ramming into other vehicles and people waiting at traffic lights.

Five people were killed and 13 others were injured.

Police later arrested the driver, a 22-year-old man, and are now trying to determine a motive, The New York Times reports.

Man drives BMW into crowds in Guangzhou

During the evening rush hour on Wednesday (11 Jan), the BMW was seen speeding through an intersection in Guangzhou, hitting other vehicles and unsuspecting pedestrians.

According to BBC, an eyewitness claimed that the driver deliberately drove into people waiting at traffic lights.

He even made a U-turn to hit people again.

Although he wasn’t going very fast, pedestrians could not run away in time as they did not know he was running into people on purpose.

One viral clip shows the BMW dashing through a zebra crossing, sending a female pedestrian flying. The footage is very disturbing so viewer discretion is advised.

In another video, the driver could be seen trying to hit a traffic police officer and his motorcycle.

Thankfully, the officer managed to escape.

Five dead & 13 injured

However, others were not that fortunate.

In the aftermath of the incident, victims lay immobile and bloodied on the streets, with their belongings scattered around them.

One witness said that “there was a collective wail” at the chaotic scene, reported The New York Times.

Even hours after the incident, the streets were filled with ambulances and traffic police.

CNN reports that at least five people died, while 13 others sustained injuries.

Police trying to determine motive

After going on the rampage, the driver crashed his car into a fence.

According to The New York Times, he proceeded to throw money into the air. Pictures show money scattered all around the BMW.

Police later arrested the 22-year-old BMW driver, who is said to be from the Guangdong province.

In one video, he was seen pinned to the ground.

Guangzhou city’s public security bureau said they are now trying to determine a motive.

Within hours of the incident, the incident became a trending topic on Weibo. Many were understandably angered and horrified by the senseless loss of life caused by the driver.

However, censors have since removed graphic recordings of the scene.

