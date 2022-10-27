Man To Get Stern Warning After Bomb Threat On SIA Flight, Lawyer Says He Has Schizophrenia

Man Will Receive Stern Warning For Making Bomb Threat On SIA Flight

A man who made a bomb threat aboard a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight in September will be given a stern warning.

La Andy Hien Duc, 37, was arrested upon landing in Singapore on flight SQ33, which departed from San Francisco, on 28 Sep.

He is expected to plead guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt by slapping a man’s cheeks.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), La Andy Hien Duc was originally charged with one count of using threatening words likely to cause alarm as well as for voluntarily causing hurt.

The prosecution decided to give a stern warning after they received a report from the Institute of Mental Health.

The American man’s lawyer had told CNA that he suffers from schizophrenia.

Claimed a bomb was in his hand-carry bag

The man had claimed he had a bomb in his hand-carry bag and had hit a cabin crew member during the altercation.

He was then restrained while police were informed of the bomb threat.

RSAF fighter jets were then deployed to escort the flight until it landed in Singapore.

Due to enhanced security checks, passengers were only allowed to leave the flight about four hours later.

A picture of the man went viral after a passenger posted about her experience on the flight.

Eventually, the bomb threat was determined to be false. La Andy Hien Duc has been remanded since.

