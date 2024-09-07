Man posts notices in Woodlands seeking girlfriend ‘to BTO with’, says he’s eager to marry

Man looks for girlfriend to BTO with in Woodlands

For most couples in Singapore, buying a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat is a natural progression of the relationship.

One single 27-year-old man is seeking “someone to BTO with” — by posting notices around the neighborhood.

Mr Huang had publicised his search for a life partner through posters in the Woodlands area, Shin Min Daily News reports.

He also told the Chinese daily that he wanted to pre-purchase a BTO unit in the area launching in October.

The photo of his notice has been shared on social media platforms such as Instagram.

“Hi, I’m looking for someone to BTO with me,” reads the notice.

It also specifies the qualifications for his potential partner.

The woman should be between 21 years old and 35 years old, easy-going, and friendly.

At the bottom of the notice, he provided his contact number and added a playful note in Chinese that means “work together”, along with a smiley and coffee emojis.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Huang works as a store manager at a local clothing store.

He explained that he was of marriageable age and wanted to find a partner quickly, so he posted the notices on Sunday (1 Sept).

Mr Huang shared that he printed 18 notices, and placed them randomly on walls and pillars in high-traffic areas around Woodlands MRT station.

However, most of his notices have been removed.

Man struggles to find girlfriend in Singapore

He further explained that he has struggled to get a girlfriend after a breakup two years ago.

Mr Huang found no luck on dating apps or among his female friends and colleagues, as they were all already in relationships. As a solution, he came up with this unusual approach.

“It’s really hard to find a girlfriend in Singapore, and dating apps are expensive, often requiring paid subscriptions,” he said.

His eager and straightforward approach has also sparked debate, with some people finding the “dating notice” amusing, while others question the legality of his actions.

Mr Huang said: “My friends later reminded me that posting notices is not appropriate, and I won’t do it again. I was just anxious to find a girlfriend who also wants to get married and buy a house quickly.”

Also read: National Day Rally: Singles to also get BTO priority access to live with or near parents

