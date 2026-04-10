Man in Thailand drinks bubble tea daily for 3 months, gains 30kg to dodge military service

Man dodges military service after gaining 30kg from binge-drinking bubble tea daily

A Thai man went viral after deliberately gaining 30kg of weight to avoid mandatory military service.

He did so by drinking two cups of bubble tea every day, for three months.

The incident surfaced after a TikTok video posted on 3 April showed the man being rejected during a conscription screening in Muang district, Chachoengsao.

In the clip, the man was turned away after exceeding the body mass index (BMI) limit required for enlistment.

“While others slim down, this one chose to bulk up,” the caption read.

Drank two cups of bubble tea daily for three months

According to the man, he consumed two cups of bubble tea every day for three months, gaining around 30kg in the process, reports Bangkok Post.

His goal was to push his BMI above 35, the threshold classified as obese, and grounds for automatic rejection under Category 4.

When asked by an officer if he planned to lose the weight, he said he would start “that evening”.

Netizens divided over ‘strategy’

The video quickly racked up views and comments, with many questioning whether he could be called up again. Under Thai law, those who exceed the BMI threshold are exempt from the lottery entirely. Some netizens found humour in the situation, while others raised health concerns. One commenter remarked that he ate a lot of food, even at night, but failed to gain weight like him. Another warned: “Two years as a soldier, but diabetes for life.”

One jokingly asked if it’s worth it, considering the potential risks involved.