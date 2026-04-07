207cm-tall Thai monk goes viral at conscription exercise, says he drank milk instead of water as a child

Thai monk turns heads with 207cm height at conscription exercise

A 21-year-old monk in Thailand has gone viral after drawing attention for his towering 207cm height at a military conscription exercise in Nakhon Ratchasima.

On 2 April, Phra Chakrit (name transliterated from Thai) attended the annual selection process at Wang Nam Khiao District Hall, where Thai men aged 20 report for enlistment across the army, navy, and air force.

While the event itself was bustling, it was the monk’s striking height that quickly made him the centre of attention.

Says he drank milk instead of water growing up

A former volleyball player, Phra Chakrit shared that he has been fond of drinking milk since childhood, so much so that he drank it in place of water, which he believes contributed to his height of over two metres.

During the session, curious onlookers, including local leaders and military personnel, approached him for photos.

Despite the attention, he remained composed, saying he was ready to accept the outcome if selected for service.

His parents were also present at the venue, offering their support and leaving the decision entirely up to him.

Exempted after conscription quota was filled

However, in a twist of fate, Phra Chakrit did not need to draw a lot.

By the time proceedings reached his turn, the required quota had already been filled, with all red cards drawn and nearly 20 individuals volunteering to enlist.

As a result, the unusually tall monk was exempted from the lottery, ending his conscription experience before it formally began.

Also read: Monk in Thailand pastes fake eyebrows to pass facial scan for welfare card while shopping



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Featured image adapted from โจโฉ on Facebook and Channel 7.