Man in India cuts off 4 of his fingers to avoid working at family’s diamond firm

Man in India chops off 4 fingers to quit job at his family’s firm

A 32-year-old man from Gujarat, India reportedly severed four of his fingers to avoid working at his family’s firm.

Mayur Tarapara initially told Surat city police that he had lost four fingers after falling unconscious by the roadside while riding a motorcycle to his friend’s house on 8 Dec.

At first, police suspected that his fingers might have been chopped off by an assailant who intended to use them in a black magic ritual.

However, doubts arose among officers as they investigated the case further.

Police discovered inconsistencies in Mayur’s story, and security cameras in the area did not provide any evidence to support his claims.

Instead, the footage revealed him parking his bike, walking away, and later returning with an injured left hand.

They also learned that the cut marks were self-inflicted harm.

Man claims he is scared to resign from family business

When questioned by police, Mayur eventually confessed to fabricating the story and harming himself, as he no longer wanted to work at his family’s diamond firm but was scared to tell them, reports Hindustan Times.

According to the police, Mayur was a computer operator in the company’s accounts department.

As such, he believed that he would be free from his job if he lost his fingers.

Mayur explained that he initially bought a knife from a shop. Four days later, he went to a quiet area on Amroli Ring Road and amputated his fingers.

He then wrapped a rope around his arm to stop the bleeding before disposing of the knife and severed fingers in a bag.

Mayur was later transported to a hospital by his friends for treatment.

The police have retrieved three of the four severed fingers, along with the knife he used.

Also read: Man in India swallows live chick in alleged ritual to have child, dies from suffocation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Odditiy Central and Flickr, for illustrative purposes only.