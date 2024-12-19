Man in India swallows live chick in alleged ritual to have child, dies from suffocation

35-year-old man in India dies after swallowing live chick in alleged ritual

A 35-year-old man tragically died of suffocation on 14 Dec in Chhattisgarh, India after reportedly swallowing a live chick as part of a ritual.

According to reports, Anand Yadav collapsed at home shortly after returning from a bath.

Family members said he felt dizzy before fainting and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Post-mortem reveals live chick lodged in throat

Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Yadav’s death, doctors conducted a post-mortem examination.

Initially, they found no abnormalities in his vital organs, reported ETV Bharat.

However, upon further investigation, they discovered a live chick approximately 20cm long lodged in his throat.

The chick had obstructed both his airway and oesophagus in a U-shape, likely causing asphyxiation.

“This is the first time I have encountered such a case in my career,” said Dr Santu Bag, the forensic expert who performed the autopsy, as quoted by India Today.

Suspected to have swallowed chick as part of ritual to have child

Local residents suspect that Mr Yadav’s death was linked to superstitious rituals.

According to reports by Hindustan Times and India Today, he had been in contact with an occultist while seeking help to overcome infertility.

It is believed that swallowing the live chick was part of a ritual intended to fulfil his desire to become a father.

Mr Yadav’s family stated they were unaware of his involvement in the ritual and did not know when or where he obtained the chick.

The police have launched an investigation to uncover further details and confirm the circumstances of Mr Yadav’s death.

