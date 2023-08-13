28-Year-Old S’porean Man Dies While Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, Reportedly Suffered Altitude Sickness

28-Year-Old Singaporean Man Passes Away During Climb Up Mount Kilimanjaro

A 28-year-old Singaporean man died while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

His oxygen levels plummeted on the morning of the trek to the summit. He was then escorted down and closely monitored at the base camp.

With his condition subsequently worsening, he eventually passed away.

The travel agency he had been with, Adventures Unlimited, is now assisting his family.

8world News reports that 28-year-old Darrel Phee Chin Ann had reached the base camp to begin the climb up the mountain.

Local travel agency Adventures Unlimited has posted a statement to Facebook explaining the matter.

They had in place strict safety measures, including daily monitoring of oxygen levels, heart rate and symptoms. As such, Mr Phee’s readings and symptoms were normal throughout each day of the trek.

However, on the morning they were preparing to hike to the summit, his oxygen levels dropped while his heart rate increased.

The agency followed safety protocol and had him abort the climb and descend with a guide.

He was under close monitoring at the campsite, they added. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated due to the onset of altitude sickness and serious health complications.

Mr Phee eventually passed away. Adventures Unlimited attributed the cause of death to asphyxia and high-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE).

Travel agency helping family of deceased

Adventures Unlimited expressed its sincere condolences for Mr Phee’s passing.

“This is a challenging period for Mr Phee’s family, and our primary focus is on aiding the family in this difficult time,” they said.

Speaking to MS News, a spokesperson for the agency said Lina, their expedition leader, is currently in Tanzania. Mr Phee’s parents had flown in earlier and left the country the day before.

Repatriation matters have also been done, with Adventures Unlimited now assisting them with insurance affairs.

In addition, they noted that instances of fatalities on Mount Kilimanjaro are rare and below 1%.

However, there were occasions when such tragedies could occur due to factors involving high altitude, extreme weather conditions, the individual’s physical condition and the physical challenges of the climb.

The agency also reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability for its participants.

“We hope that you can support us in this difficult time, understanding the spirit of adventure that drives us, as hikers, despite its inherent uncertainties,” they stated.

