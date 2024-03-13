Man attempts to unlock door of Canberra HDB unit, homeowner files police report

Man tries to unlock door of HDB flat in Canberra, says he was mistaken when confronted

On Monday (11 March), a resident encountered a man attempting to unlock the door of his HDB flat in Canberra.

When confronted, the man said he had mistaken the unit for someplace else.

Suspicious, the resident and his wife filed a police report, with the latter taking to social media to warn others of the matter.

Man attempts to unlock Canberra HDB flat door

Speaking to MS News, Joy, a 30-year-old digital marketer, shared that the incident occurred on 11 March, at about 2 to 3pm in the afternoon at an HDB block in Canberra.

In her post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, she explained that her husband was at home when a man came to their door, ringing the doorbell.

When no one came to open it, he proceeded to press some digits on the keypad of the front door’s digital lock.

Joy said that it looked as if the man was “trying his luck” to see if the lock would open, registering numerous attempts.

Shocked by his actions, Joy’s husband opened the door immediately and asked, “May I help you?”

The man then appeared “worried and speechless”, stating that it seemed that he was at the wrong unit.

Appeared to have an accomplice

Joy went on to point out that this felt like an “excuse to her”, especially as the man did not seem to be alone.

She attached two pictures to her post, one of which shows the man dressed in a white shirt standing at her door.

In the second image, another man in a matching lilac-coloured cap, shirt and shorts stood at the door to a flat across the corridor.

Stating that she made the post to raise awareness amongst residents in the area, Joy said:

“I don’t know what they are trying to do but please stay safe people. Make sure to keep your door and gate locked well!”

She told MS News that she had filed a police report against the man.

In addition, Joy noted that it was their first time encountering such an individual.

However, other homeowners in the area had apparently witnessed the man attempt the same with their digital locks as well.

Also read: Handprints & Footprints Spotted On Walls Outside Yishun HDB Flat, Residents Lodge Police Report

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.