Man Drives Woman Across M’sia To Attend Husband’s Wake As She Can’t Afford RM874 Grab Fare

After learning of a mother’s plea for help to get a ride from Johor to Seremban to attend her husband’s wake, a man offered to send her and her son there for free.

The woman in question apparently couldn’t afford the Grab fare which would have cost RM874 (S$251) one-way.

The man told China Press that he isn’t a Grab driver and simply wished to help the mother and son, who were travelling to a place near his hometown.

In an update to her initial appeal, the woman expressed her gratitude after getting on the ride.

Man drives mother & son for free so they can attend wake

On Saturday (9 Dec), the woman took to Facebook to share her wish to travel from Skudai in Johor to Seremban in Negeri Sembilan to attend the wake of her husband.

The ride would take around two hours and 47 minutes, according to Google Maps.

She checked on Grab for the fare, which would have cost RM874 (S$251) for a one-way trip. This meant that a return trip would then cost more than RM1,700 (S$488).

China Press reported that some netizens commented on the Facebook post, asking her to share her appeal in a private driver group instead. Meanwhile, others offered to take her to and from her destination for RM1,000 (S$287).

But nothing could have prepared the woman for a kind man’s generous offer to take her to her destination completely free of charge.

The man reportedly first asked how much the woman could afford, and upon learning that she couldn’t spare much, decided to make the trip for free.

He explained that he was headed back to his hometown, which is close to Seremban.

Woman posts update expressing gratitude

At around 10pm last night (9 Dec), the woman shared an update on Facebook stating that she had boarded the kind Samaritan’s car.

“Thank you for allowing me to see my husband one last time,” she said. She also uploaded several pictures of her with her late husband.

Man downplays praise & says he was headed home anyway

Speaking to China Press, the man said he had decided to help the woman and her son as he had just so happened to be headed in the same direction.

In response to the praise, he humbly stated, “I really don’t think sending them there is a big deal, I was heading home anyway.”

Again downplaying his good deed, he said that people should try to have kind thoughts and be grateful that they’re able to help.

What’s surprising is that the man isn’t a private-hire driver — it seems he was really on his way home.

Regardless, he has certainly granted the wish of a grieving wife and her son and saved them from a predicament. That in itself is commendable.

