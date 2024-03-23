Man falls from height at Jewel Changi Airport, taken to hospital conscious

Man falls at Jewel Changi Airport & lands in basement, dents railing at taxi queue

On Saturday (23 March), a man fell from height at Jewel Changi Airport in front of several passers-by.

Photos circulated across social media showed the man lying face down at the taxi queue area.

He was taken to hospital while conscious.

Onlookers shocked as man falls at Jewel

Photos of the scene after the man’s fall at Jewel Changi Airport circulated on Chinese social platform XiaoHongShu on Saturday (23 March).

They showed puzzled onlookers staring down from the upper floors at the escalator area leading from the first level of Jewel and Terminal 1 to the taxi stand in the basement.

XiaoHongShu user Rainy posted that she was at the airport when she was shocked to see the man fall at around 4pm. She didn’t know whether he survived the fall or not.

Another XiaoHongShu user shared a photo of people assisting a person lying on the floor at level one.

He said he’d heard a “bang” and saw the man lying on the floor.

While some people said he’d fallen over while taking a photo, others claimed he’d jumped, the netizen said.

Man appears to have dented railing as he falls in Jewel

Another photo posted on XiaoHongShu that has since been deleted shows the man lying face down on the floor.

The railing next to him looked to be severely dented, ostensibly caused by his fall.

Both his shoes were also strewn on the floor.

Section of the second floor cordoned off

When reporters from 8world News arrived at the scene, they found that a section of the second floor of Jewel had been cordoned off.

The glass barriers in that area were estimated to be about 1.3m tall.

The police were seen questioning two Caucasian men nearby.

The taxi queue area in the basement was also found to be cordoned off. A police officer was questioning a cleaner there.

A section of the railing was observed to be badly dented.

Man sent to hospital while conscious

Responding to queries from 8world News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received an alert at 4.10pm that someone had fallen from height.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) that when the ambulance arrived, it found a person sprawled on the floor near the taxi queue.

He was sent to Changi General Hospital while conscious.

It is understood that the man is a 20-year-old foreigner.

Man was allegedly taking a photo

An eyewitness named only as Ms Wu (transliterated from Mandarin) told the news outlet that she overheard another witness talking about the man who fell.

He had been leaning over the glass barrier with his arms outstretched to take a photo, that person claimed.

However, he ended up falling over the barrier and landing on the floor below.

The police are investigating the incident.

