Man found dead at foot of MBS on 11 March

On Monday (11 March), a 63-year-old man was found dead at the foot of the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) hotel.

Upon arrival, authorities found his body lying prone at the scene.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with the police ruling out foul play.

8world News reported that the incident occurred on 11 March.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the police received a report on the incident in the area near MBS at 7.55pm that day.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found a 63-year-old man lying prone on the ground and pronounced him dead.

Based on preliminary findings, the police have ruled out foul play. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Hotel will work closely with authorities in investigations

According to 8world News, it is understood that the man fell to his death from the MBS hotel.

A reader told the Chinese news site that olice officers had set up blue tents at the exit of the first floor of the hotel’s Tower 3. They also put up a blockade.

In response to queries from MS News, an MBS spokesperson confirmed that a male body was found outside the hotel on 11 March. MBS will work closely with the police in their investigations.

