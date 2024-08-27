Man falls from 9th floor of Yishun block into air pack, he’s sent to hospital

Man falls from Yishun block amid screams from onlookers

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

Yishun residents recently had a shock when a man plunged from the ninth floor of a block in front of their eyes.

The incident was depicted in a video posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Tuesday (27 Aug).

The more than one minute-long clip starts with the man standing on a narrow ledge outside a window on the top floor of the block.

On the ground below him was an inflatable safety life air pack.

Man falls from Yishun block after trying to climb to another ledge

For some reason, the man then commenced an ill-advised attempt to climb to another ledge.

He almost succeeded, managing to get one arm and one leg over to the other side.

Unfortunately, he lost his footing and fell, to screams from onlookers.

Man falls into air pack placed below Yishun block

Though the man fell into the air pack, he appeared to have a fairly hard landing as the air pack didn’t seem to be inflated fully.

He lay motionless as rescue personnel rushed over.

A medic was seen checking on his condition and trying to rouse him.

When the man didn’t stir, the medic signalled to colleagues, who brought over a stretcher.

The clip ended as rescue personnel prepared to transfer him onto the stretcher and convey him to hospital.

Man fell into air pack as it was being inflated: SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at about 10.35am on Tuesday (27 Aug).

The location was Block 624 Yishun Ring Road.

When SCDF arrived, a person was standing on a ledge on the ninth floor.

As the air pack was being inflated, the person fell onto it.

He was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, SCDF added. No further details of his condition were revealed.

Featured image adapted from Zaid Khan via Complaint Singapore on Facebook.