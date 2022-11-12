Elderly Man Allegedly Falls From Yishun HDB Block, Conveyed To Hospital

Elderly Man Allegedly Falls From Yishun HDB Block On 11 Nov

A man was found at the foot of an HDB block in Yishun yesterday (11 Nov), after allegedly falling from a height.

Passers-by, paramedics and police officers were later seen crowding around the man, who was covered by an umbrella.

He was eventually conveyed to the hospital, though his condition is presently unclear.

Elderly man allegedly falls from HDB block

On Friday (11 Nov), a Facebook user shared a picture showing a number of people at the void deck of an HDB block in Yishun.

Several individuals, two of whom appear to be police officers, appeared to be gathering around an umbrella that stood on a drain cover at foot of the block.

Though the OP claimed that the commotion was due to a “food rider” who fainted, other netizens later debunked this statement.

Over at the Beh Chia Lor Facebook page, where the picture was reposted, a commenter shared footage allegedly taken from his CCTV.

The angle of the clip appears to be from a ground-floor unit. While nothing seems amiss at first, a man is later seen falling to the ground with a loud thud.

The commenter also shared a close-up picture showing at least four paramedics surrounding an unidentifiable figure. Describing the scene, he claimed that the man had fallen from the HDB block.

This was seemingly corroborated by another user, who claimed to be a resident of the block.

According to her, an elderly man had fallen from the fourth floor of the block and passed away as a result.

The claims remain unconfirmed at the time of this article.

Man conveyed to the hospital

In response to MS News’ queries, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson confirmed that they were alerted to the incident.

It took place at about 1.25pm on Friday (11 Nov) at Block 124 Yishun Street 11.

An individual was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital but the SCDF didn’t reveal any further details.

MS News has reached out to the police and the two residents whose quotes were mentioned. We will update this article when they get back.

