Man Spotted Searching For Food Among Trash In Northpoint, Fellow S’poreans Offer Him Help

Man Eats Leftover Food From Trash In Northpoint, Diners & Eatery Staff Help Him

Last week, reports emerged of elderly men consuming leftover food from the People’s Park Food Centre in Chinatown.

Unfortunately, a similar sighting has occurred again, this time in Yishun. Several people spotted a man rummaging through trash in Northpoint City for food.

Diners and restaurant staff in the area have responded by offering their assistance.

Man carries backpack, searches for food among trash in Northpoint

According to 8world News, they received a tip-off that multiple individuals in Northpoint City rummaged through scraps to search for food.

The sightings reportedly occurred in mid-September, with one or two people picking at leftover food. Now, there are allegedly five people who do so, all middle-aged men.

They typically show up at night in food courts or fast food joints.

An 8world News reporter witnessed one of the men, who was in a red shirt standing outside McDonald’s, observing diners.

He had a thin build, was around 40 to 50 years old, and carried a backpack.

As the man loitered in the area, a woman, Ms Lim, gave him a box of biscuits which he threw away without eating.

Speaking to 8world News, she shared that she often saw him looking for food in the trash.

“I thought he was pitiful, so I gave him a box of biscuits,” she said.

The reporter then asked the man if he wanted some food, offering him S$10. However, he responded by shouting, “Go away!” before continuing to wander around the area.

Employees at McDonald’s offer him food & drinks after customer fails to collect order

The man was later spotted eating a McDonald’s meal.

The cleaners told 8world News that a customer had apparently ordered the food but did not collect it. Employees at the eatery then handed it to the man.

“He’s very pitiful. We should be kind [to him],” they added.

In response to 8world News’ queries, McDonald’s confirmed that their staff in Northpoint City’s outlet witnessed the man’s search for food over the past month.

“Out of concern for his physical and mental health, the staff have identified the man and provided him with food and drinks,” they said.

Man reportedly show up when restaurants are about to close

Other fast food joints in the mall noticed his plight as well. An employee at Long John Silver’s revealed he had seen the man on two occasions.

He would often show up when the restaurant was about to close. Out of pity, a few customers would order food for him or request staff to serve it to him.

Nora, who works at KFC, said the man would appear at the outlet during mealtimes nearly every day. He often threw tantrums, but staff would offer him food whenever he was quiet.

Ms Huang, a cleaner at one of Northpoint City’s food courts, said she used to see the man around the area where she worked almost every day.

He would push the chairs and tables around, even pouring water on the floor.

“I then called the security guard and told him to leave, and he hasn’t shown up for a month,” Ms Huang said.

