Elderly People Eat Leftover Food At People’s Park Food Centre, MSF Working To Identify Them

At Least 7 Elderly People Regularly Spotted Eating Leftover Food At People’s Park Food Centre

Chinatown is a popular hangout for the elderly living in the area. And recently, hawkers and cleaners at People’s Park Food Centre have begun to notice that several individuals have been eating leftover food.

According to 8World News, at least seven elderly individuals do this regularly.

Typically, they would walk around looking for food people have left unfinished on tables or pick up the remaining food at the tray return area.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said they are now working closely with grassroots volunteers and hawkers to identify these elderlies and offer help if needed.

Several elderly men spotted eating leftover food

8World News reporters observed that a man in his sixties would pick up leftover food every morning at People’s Park Food Centre.

Although he has not made an appearance in about a month, four other elderly men will do the same in the afternoon and evenings.

One of the men, also in his sixties, would even bring a box or bag to “take away” people’s leftover food.

On the two occasions reporters visited the food centre, they witnessed two men eating leftover food from strangers.

The first happened on 21 Oct at about 10am.

A man in a blue T-shirt was spotted speedily grabbing a morsel of food from a plate at the tray return area and eating it.

Following that, he circled the food centre. When he found a leftover bowl of noodles at a table, he sat down and ate it.

At about 1pm, reporters spotted an Indian man walking with a limp around the food centre, looking for leftover food.

Ms Zhou, a cleaner at the food centre, recognised that he was one of the regulars who scavenged for leftover food at the food centre.

Some would purchase beer & eat leftover food

On 22 Oct, reporters spotted another elderly man bringing a bottle of beer to an uncleared table to sit.

He then used the previous diners’ cutlery and ate the leftover noodles while drinking beer.

The 68-year-old man who lived in the area wanted only to be known as Mr Hong.

When 8World News reporters asked why he was eating leftover food, he refused to answer, angrily retorting in Mandarin that they should stop asking questions.

The drinks stall assistant Mr Zhang revealed that Mr Hong had actually just bought the beer.

“I see him eating leftover food and thought he had no money, but he does have the money for beer,” said Mr Zhang.

Ms Zhou shared that the Indian elderly man reporters previously spotted typically does the same.

On Friday (28 Oct), a reporter witnessed him buying three bottles of beer from the drinks stall.

MSF working to identify elderlies

In response to 8World News’ enquires, MSF said they are working closely with grassroots volunteers and hawkers to identify these elderly folks.

If need be, the ministry will provide financial or food support to them.

MSF also urged those who come across these elderlies or anyone who requires help to reach out to them at 1800-222-0000.

The public can also help connect these people with MSF at their Family Service Centres or Social Service Offices.

Alternatively, these social service agencies can also be reached via the Help Neighbour feature on the OneService App.

Featured image adapted from 8World News and Food Adviser.