M’sia man lives on instant noodles to fund girlfriend’s lavish lifestyle, family left worried

Man’s family concerned after he allegedly spends all his money on girlfriend

A Malaysian man’s extreme frugality — allegedly driven by his desire to impress his girlfriend by buying her lavish gifts — has sparked concern among his family after he reportedly began surviving on instant noodles just to keep up with her expensive tastes.

The story surfaced in a Facebook confession shared on Wednesday (7 Jan) by the man’s older brother, who described how his sibling appeared to be sacrificing his own well-being for the relationship.

Man allegedly sacrifices health to spoil girlfriend

According to the post, the younger brother met his girlfriend through an online game.

While she claimed to be with him “out of love”, she also allegedly told him that many other men were pursuing her — including her boss’s son, who she said was willing to “take care” of her.

Fearing he might lose her, the man reportedly began spending heavily to keep her happy, despite having limited means.

Over time, his bank account dwindled, and he allegedly resorted to eating instant noodles, bread, and biscuits to save money.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend was said to be living comfortably.

“She always chooses the most expensive options — food, drinks, clothes, daily expenses — and my brother is always expected to pay,” the post claimed, adding that the brother works as an engineer in Malaysia.

Girlfriend’s family also allegedly benefited

The elder brother further alleged that the spending did not stop with the girlfriend.

According to him, her parents would often speak about their financial struggles in front of his brother, prompting him to buy them gifts and send costly items.

This generosity, however, appeared to come at the expense of his own family relationships.

When his family raised concerns about his spending habits, the discussion reportedly escalated into an argument.

“I can live without my parents, but I can’t live without my girlfriend,” the man was said to have declared.

Parents dip into retirement funds to help him

Despite the strain, the man’s parents allegedly transferred money from their retirement savings to support him.

“Deep down, they knew the money would likely end up being spent on his girlfriend, but they still did it, hoping their son wouldn’t be stressed about money,” the post said.

The post ends on a sombre note, with the elder brother expressing that he did not know if his younger brother would ever come around and see their perspective.

