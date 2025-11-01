Man in China gives girlfriend over S$180K for safekeeping, she spends it on cosmetic surgery

Man discovers that girlfriend spent his money on cosmetic surgery

A man in China was caught in bind after discovering that his girlfriend had spent over RMB1,000,000 (S$180,000) of his savings on cosmetic surgery.

In 2022, the man, surnamed Jin, decided to place his trust in his 38-year-old girlfriend, surnamed Min.

As he was facing financial difficulties in his business, Jin handed S$180,000 to Min, asking her to manage it.

However, instead of securing the money, she used it to finance a series of cosmetic surgeries.

Over the next two years, Min splurged on facelifts and injections at a clinic in Jiangbei District, Chongqing.

Over S$400,000 spent on cosmetic treatments

Min reportedly started undergoing expensive procedures after meeting a beauty clinic shareholder in April 2022.

The latter allegedly persuaded her to spend on these treatments that cost anywhere from tens of thousands to over RMB100,000 each time.

In total, Min spent more than RMB2,000,000 (S$362,000) over three years.

Without her boyfriend’s knowledge, she used his money for these treatments.

Min would also pay for some of these procedures in installments using her credit card.

Boyfriend finds out after asking about money

Jin would only find out about his girlfriend’s actions after asking Min for RMB200,000 (S$36,400) during a time of financial strain.

His girlfriend then admitted that she had no money left and confessed that all of it had been used for her cosmetic surgeries.

Shocked by the revelation, Jin attempted to reclaim the money from Min but found that, without written proof of the agreement, it was classified as a “voluntary gift”.

This legal obstacle made it nearly impossible to retrieve the funds.

Man manages to reclaim some money

The couple would later find out that the beauty clinic shareholder, who Min had come to regard as a close friend, was profiting off the woman.

Min had overpaid for one of the treatments, having been quoted RMB750,000 (S$136,800) when it was only worth RMB120,000 (S$21,900).

Reports state that Jin successfully reclaimed RMB560,000 (S$102,000) from the clinic shareholder.

However, the latter has refused to give comment on the rest of the expenses.

