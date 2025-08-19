Man in China allegedly sold off by girlfriend to Myanmar scam syndicate for S$17K

19-year-old man sold by 17-year-old girlfriend to scam compound in Myanmar

A 19-year-old man from Guangdong, China, was allegedly betrayed and sold by his 17-year-old girlfriend to a telecom scam syndicate in Myanmar for RMB 100,000 (S$17,800).

Once inside the compound, he was forced to scam victims online for up to 20 hours a day. Beatings for missed targets left him severely underweight and partially deaf.

Girlfriend lures man to ‘family business’ in Myanmar

According to family accounts, the victim, nicknamed Xiao Huang (name transliterated), met his girlfriend, Xiao Zhou, at a billiards hall in 2024.

She reportedly flaunted “designer” items and claimed her family ran businesses in Myanmar, eventually convincing him to work there, reports Hong Kong’s news outlet Sing Tao Daily.

In February this year, Xiao Huang secretly travelled with Xiao Zhou to Bangkok.

At the Thai-Myanmar border, she allegedly abandoned him, leaving him in the hands of armed men who confiscated his passport and phone.

Teen forced to work up to 20 hours daily

Inside the camp, Xiao Huang was forced to work marathon shifts of 16 to 20 hours. Those who failed to hit quotas were beaten.

He lost a significant amount of weight and suffered hearing damage from repeated assaults.

He was imprisoned for four months, according to Chinese news outlet Southcn.

Family pays S$62,500 ransom

Eventually, his family managed to secure his release in June with help from the Chaozhou-Shantou Chamber of Commerce.

They reportedly paid a ransom of RMB 350,000 (S$62,500), according to Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily.

Meanwhile, Xiao Zhou reportedly spent 10 days in Thailand after the incident. Upon returning to China, she was detained by Chinese authorities.

She is facing prosecution for fraud, with the Xiao Huang’s family hoping for strict legal punishment.

Featured image adapted from i-Cable and Sing Tao Daily (USA).