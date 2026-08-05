Man sent to hospital after hand gets caught in iJooz machine at mall in Hougang

Police & SCDF deployed after man gets hand caught in iJooz machine in Hougang

A man was sent to hospital on Sunday (2 Aug) night after his hand somehow got caught inside an iJooz machine in Hougang.

Footage of the incident posted on TikTok showed the man’s arm inserted almost elbow-deep into the machine.

Police & bystander tries to extricate man

In the 36-second clip, several bystanders were seen crowding around the man.

Two police officers were also at the scene, and one of them appeared to shine his phone torch into the machine so a bystander could try to extricate him.

Someone had also placed a foldable chair behind the man, presumably so he could rest.

Several SCDF personnel arrive

Soon, several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived.

Some of them were seen attempting to free the man, they a stretcher was brought to send him to the hospital.

The original poster (OP) said in her caption that the uncle had gotton his arm stuck in the self-serve juicer on Sunday (2 Aug).

Man conveyed to hospital from Hougang 1 mall

In response to queries form MS News, SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 7.50pm on 2 Aug.

The location was 1 Hougang Street 91 — the address of Hougang 1 shopping mall.

One person was conveyed Sengkang General Hospital.

iJooz technician releases man hand, he was not injured

In response to queries from 8world News, iJooz said its technician rushed to the scene when the company was alerted about the incident.

He managed to release the man’s hand from the machine.

The man was found to be not injured after his family called an ambulance as a precaution, so he could be checked in hospital.

No obvious defects in machine: iJooz

An inspection of the machine after the incident found no obvious defects, but it has been taken out of service for a full technical assessment.

As investigations are ongoing it is not appropriate to speculate on the cause of the accident, iJooz said, promising to provide updates after the assessment is concluded.

The company will continue to review safety measures, it noted, adding that safety is its top priority.

Also read: Woman’s hand gets stuck in sugarcane machine at Clementi hawker centre, released after about 2 hours

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Featured image adapted from @fengzhiyqnyan on TikTok.