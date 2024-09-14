Family of man killed while helping motorcyclist on SLE appeals for witnesses as no complete footage available

Man was hit & killed by car while helping motorcyclist on SLE on 28 July

Between 2am and 2.30am on 28 July, a man got out of his car to help a motorcyclist involved in an accident on the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

Unfortunately, the car driver himself was hit by another car and passed away.

His family is now looking for witnesses, saying all camera footage of the accident is not complete.

Sister of man killed on SLE says no complete footage available

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (11 Sept), Ms Teti Rusydiah Rusman said the driver who was killed was her brother, Mr Muhamad Sabri.

Though it has been 1.5 months, the investigation officer handling the case told them that all camera footage available does not show the whole accident, she added.

This includes cameras on the expressway and in-car cameras from vehicles that were present.

Family appeals for witnesses

Thus, the family would like to seek help from netizens to share her post so more people will know about the case.

She hoped those who had passed by at the time and witnessed the accident or possessed footage of what happened could send her a message on Facebook or contact the police.

“This will really help with the investigation, and hopefully give us some closure to this unfortunate event,” she said.

Brother was thrown into the air by the impact

Ms Teti told 8world News that according to an eyewitness, her brother was thrown into the air by the impact and landed on the far-right lane.

This caused the witness to be so shocked that they turned away and did not dare to look further. The witness also ended up vomiting due to the stressful scene.

A video of the accident’s aftermath, posted on the Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 Facebook group, shows a blue tent on the far-right lane next to a police vehicle.

Another driver didn’t see the black car that hit Mr Muhamad Sabri clearly as it was chaotic at the time. His in-car camera didn’t manage to get the licence plate either due to a malfunction.

Two days after she made the post, Ms Teti said she had not received any clues from the public but many netizens had helped to share it.

Motorcyclist had collided with private-hire car on SLE

According to a Shin Min Daily News report on 29 July, the fatal accident started when a motorcycle collided with the right rear door of a private-hire car driven by a 43-year-old man with the surname Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin).

Mr Zhang, who was returning home to Yishun after his work shift, told the Chinese paper that the motorcyclist had apparently lost control while attempting to change lanes, leading to the collision which led him to fall off his bike.

Mr Zhang parked his car on the shoulder of the road and alighted to help the motorcyclist.

Man got out from car to help motorcyclist on SLE, but was killed

Another male driver who witnessed the scene, Mr Muhamad Sabri, stopped his car in front of Mr Zhang’s car and also alighted to offer assistance.

While they were trying to move the injured rider, a loud noise alerted him to another crash — Mr Muhamad Sabri had been hit by a passing black car. Mr Zhang said he didn’t know why he was on the road.

In response to queries from MS News on 29 July, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the accident at around 2am.

A SCDF paramedic pronounced the 35-year-old male car driver dead at the scene.

The Singapore Police Force said that the other injured individual, a 31-year-old male motorcyclist, was conveyed conscious to the hospital and a 32-year-old male car driver was assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: ‘Good Samaritan’ driver gets hit by car & dies while attempting to help in accident along SLE

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Family of Muhamad Sabri via Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.