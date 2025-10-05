Man lies down on Serangoon Road in the rain, gets arrested for public drunkenness

Man lies down & almost gets run over by cars on Serangoon Road

Motorists driving on Serangoon Road in the early hours of Saturday (4 Oct) morning encountered a man lying flat across the road in the rain.

A video of the dangerous incident was posted by Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook.

Man lies down on lane 3 in Serangoon Road

The clip showed three cars travelling down the road, not including the camcar.

The road was covered in puddles, but a man lay amid the water, across the third lane from the right.

One of the cars had to come to a stop to avoid running over the man.

44-uear-old man arrested for public drunkenness

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 2.25am on 4 Oct.

The location was 900 Serangoon Road — this is the area in front of Boon Keng MRT station, according to Google Maps.

A 44-year-old man was arrested for drunkenness in public.

No injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Public drunkenness an offence under the law

According to Singapore Statutes Online, drunkenness in public places is an offence under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

It is defined as being drunk and incapable of taking care of oneself, in any public road or in any public place, including places of public amusement, court, public office, police station or place of worship.

Offenders convicted of public drunkenness face up to one month in prison and/or a fine of up to S$1,000.

Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to S$2,000.

