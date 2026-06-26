Man who allegedly molested woman in Philippines dies after getting hit by bus while fleeing

Man fatally hit by bus after allegedly molesting woman

A man died from being hit by a bus shortly after molesting a woman in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Monday (22 June).

According to the victim, the man touched her maliciously and repeatedly entered her home.

The man fled the scene after the woman’s sons confronted him, and he was fatally hit by a bus not long after.

Unknown man suddenly entered woman’s home

The victim said she didn’t know the man, so she was shocked when he suddenly entered their home.

He then allegedly touched her breasts and also molested another person.

“He was probably so drunk he didn’t know what he was doing anymore and may have mistakenly entered our house,” said the victim.

As the man returned to her home three times, she filed a report with the village officials.

Victim’s sons confronted man

“I went hysterical and shouted. My child also shouted at him saying, ‘You’re a pervert!’,” the victim recalled.

CCTV footage from the neighbourhood on the day of the incident showed two boys appearing to confront a man in a yellow shirt on the street at 9pm.

According to GMA News, the boys were the victim’s sons.

After the boys confronted him, the man quickly left the area.

Man hit by bus while fleeing

A subsequent CCTV footage taken from another road shows a bus abruptly stopping after it had hit the said man.

According to News5, the unidentified man was brought to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The bus driver has been arrested and faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

“It’s so hard to say it’s karma, because I don’t know him very well… I also feel a bit sorry,” the victim expressed.

Also read: Man snatches money from pedestrian in Philippines, gets hit by motorcycle while fleeing

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Featured image adapted from GMA News on Facebook and YouTube.