Man snatches money from pedestrian in Philippines, gets hit by motorcycle while fleeing

Thief caught on CCTV snatching money from pedestrian

A man snatched money from the hands of an unassuming pedestrian in Metro Manila, Philippines, on Friday (10 April).

However, the thief received his karma immediately when he was quickly hit by a motorcycle as he tried to flee the scene.

Suspect gets struck by motorcycle while fleeing

CCTV footage shows the suspect, whose head was covered with a bright pink cloth, tailing a man who was holding cash in his left hand.

The victim was nearly out of the surveillance camera’s range when the suspect suddenly snatched his money.

The suspect then ran towards the road to flee, but was struck by a motorcycle, causing both him and the motorcyclist to fall to the ground.

The victim, whose phone was also stolen, quickly rushed over, pointed angrily at the suspect, and retrieved his money.

He was also seen striking the suspect twice before leaving the scene.

The suspect later struggled to his feet, with another man appearing to assist him before they fled.

No police report filed

Edsan Bayog, the owner of the hardware store whose CCTV camera captured the incident, said the victim left after recovering his money and did not file a complaint against the suspect.

The thief completely fled the scene, while the motorcyclist left, he told ABS-CBN.

Several netizens who commented on the original Facebook post said the suspect is a resident of the area.

One user even claimed that the suspect had once stolen a bicycle, but was forced to return it after being identified.

Also read: 8-year-old girl in Philippines robbed of phone & cash by man while walking alone

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Featured image adapted from Edsan Bayog on Facebook.