Man allegedly steals helmet & side mirrors from motorcycles parked in Changi Airport, charged in court

Man arrested after items reported missing from motorcycles parked at Changi Airport Terminal 4

A man allegedly stole a helmet and two side mirrors from motorcycles parked at Changi Airport Terminal 4

In a media release on Friday (16 May), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said he was charged in court.

Items allegedly stolen from motorcycles at Changi Airport on 12 & 15 May

On Monday (12 May), a motorcyclist reported a suspected theft to the police.

He said his motorcycle was parked at the multi-storey carpark of Terminal 4 when both its side mirrors were purportedly stolen.

Three days later on Thursday (15 May), another motorcyclist made a police report.

He said his motorcycle was parked at a different carpark in Terminal 4 when his helmet went missing.

Police identity & arrest man on the same day

Officers from the Airport Police Division investigated the cases, making use of ground enquiries and CCTV footage.

They identified a 34-year-old man on Thursday and arrested him on the same day.

The police also recovered two side mirrors of a motorcycle.

Man charged for 2 counts of theft involving motorcycles at Changi Airport

On Saturday (17 May), the man was charged in court for two separate offences under the Penal Code 1871:

theft of a motor vehicle component part under Section 379A

theft under Section 379

If found guilty of theft of a motor vehicle component part, he faces a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

For theft, he is liable to serve a prison term of up to three years and/or a fine.

SPF advises motorcyclists to take crime prevention measures

SPF advised motor vehicle owners to protect their motorcycles by parking in well-lit areas and installing an anti-theft alarm system.

They should also cover their motorcycles with canvas, securing both ends, and secure their helmets properly after parking.

SPF takes “a firm stance” against such offenders, it added, warning that they will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

