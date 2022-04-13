S’porean Finds His Motorcycle Front Brake Cables Cut In JB Mall, Police Investigating

Man’s Motorcycle Front Brake Cables Found Cut At JB Shopping Mall

Hordes of Singaporeans have been flocking to Johor Bahru (JB) since the Singapore-Malaysia land borders were opened on 1 Apr.

But the increased footfall in Malaysia has triggered a heightened alert among Singaporeans to be vigilant.

A Singaporean man found himself a victim of petty crime on 3 Apr. After parking his motorcycle at a JB shopping mall at 11am, he locked up the bike and went shopping at the mall. When he returned at 7pm the same day, he found the motorcycle’s front brake cables cut and some parts missing.

Investigations are ongoing.

JB police investigating theft involving motorcycle brake cables

According to China Press, the man’s motorcycle apparently resembled a Ducati. The motorcycle brakes that were stolen – Brembo M50 callipers – are said to be expensive and described as performance-grade racing components by the manufacturer.

A police report was filed at the South Johor Bahru District Police Headquarters, and investigations are ongoing.

On Facebook, the infuriated man said crime in Malaysia was rearing its ugly head again now that the Singapore-Malaysia borders were open after a two-year hiatus.

He stressed that the crime was committed in broad daylight and urged others to be careful.

It pays to be cautious

Crime is everywhere. So if you are venturing abroad after a hiatus, it may be wise to choose a more modest mode of transport so as not to attract unwanted attention.

That said, the culprit’s actions are wrong, and we hope the police investigation will be fruitful.

So the next time you are in Johor Bahru or anywhere new for the matter, stay alert and be wary. It never hurts to err on the side of caution.

Featured image adapted from China Press.