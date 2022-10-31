Drunk Man Wanders Outside Golden Mile Complex Naked, Arrested For Public Nudity

Man Arrested After Wandering Naked Outside Golden Mile Complex On 29 Oct

Even though incidents of indecent exposure are uncommon, they can be traumatic when witnessed by the public.

Unfortunately, this was the case when a man was seen wandering outside Golden Mile Complex naked.

Subsequently, he was conveyed to the hospital and later arrested for public nudity.

Man removed clothes & shoes outside Golden Mile Complex

On Saturday (29 Oct), Shin Min Daily News reported a drunk man wandering outside Golden Mile Complex naked.

The incident happened at about 2.10am, and he was suspected to be drunk.

According to footage circulated on social media, the man removed all his clothes and shoes while standing by the side of the road.

In the video, he appeared delirious and was stumbling along the road as onlookers watched.

He walked up the steps, sat down, and then walked down again, staggering to the side of the road before collapsing.

Arrested for public nudity

Another man, believed to be a security guard, was on the phone while keeping an eye on him.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the police confirmed that they received a report of the incident.

A 28-year-old man was conveyed to the hospital while conscious and later arrested for public nudity.

Under Section 27A of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, he faces a fine of up to S$2,000, three months’ jail, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @netiizens on Instagram.