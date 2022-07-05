Man In M’sia Rides Naked On Motorcycle After Allegedly Murdering Wife & Baby, Gets Arrested

Malaysian Man Who Rode Motorcycle Naked Arrested For Alleged Murder

Incidents of public nudity are already uncommon but rarely do they trace back to a tragedy.

This was unfortunately the case recently in Malaysia, where a man went viral for riding a motorcycle naked.

Authorities later arrested him on charges related to the murder of his wife and infant son.

Man arrested for allegedly murdering wife & infant son

On Monday (4 Jul), Malay Mail reported that a peculiar incident had led to the arrest of a man for murder.

Earlier in the week, videos of a naked man riding a motorcycle had gone viral on social media.

The authorities in Johor Bahru (JB) later managed to track the man and arrested him on Tuesday (4 Jul) for the alleged murder of his 26-year-old wife and three-month old son.

JB Selatan Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat issued an official statement on the matter.

He said officers arrested the suspect in Permas Jaya, around two hours after receiving reports of a murder at Bakar Batu, JB.

A team from the district’s criminal investigation department along with the police station chief at Permas Jaya tracked him down and detained him around 2.45pm.

Photographs later emerged of officers escorting the handcuffed suspect who was clad in orange.

Man previously went viral for riding motorcycle naked

Mr Raub also confirmed that the suspect was the same man who rode a motorcycle in the nude in a few viral videos.

Authorities seized a meat cleaver amongst the suspect’s belongings, alongside the motorcycle he rode in the video.

According to Berita Harian, the suspect and his late wife had only gotten married last year. His father-in-law told reporters that their marriage had been a happy one until the suspect lost his stable job a few months ago. He shared his suspicions that there might have been a problem at work recently.

The case is now under investigation, under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Condolences to the victims’ families

Knowing the tragedy behind such an absurd situation makes it all the more devastating.

We can only imagine the families’ heartbreak upon losing two loved ones in such a brutal manner. MS News extends our sincere condolences to the victims’ family members.

We also hope the suspect gets the help he needs, should he require any.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Habib Gaming Official on Facebook and ViralTerkini on Facebook.