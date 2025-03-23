47-year-old man found dead along Pasir Ris Park shoreline, no foul play suspected

Man found dead at Pasir Ris Park seemingly washed up by the waves, witness says

A 47-year-old man was found dead along the shoreline of Pasir Ris Park, with passing joggers shocked to see his body.

A photo posted on Reddit showed at least three police officers scouring a beach covered in rocks.

Naked body of man seen on beach in Pasir Ris Park

The netizen who posted the photo said they were jogging and found the area leading to this portion of the beach cordoned off by the police at 8.45am on Saturday (22 March) morning.

As the area is accessible only via a small opening in the trees, a few joggers wondered what the police were searching for.

They soon realised that there was a dead body lying on the beach.

“He was naked,” said the OP, adding:

It looked like he got washed up by the waves.

Body could’ve been covered by high tide due to heavy rain

They speculated that this part of the beach could’ve been covered by high tide due to the recent heavy rain.

Wondering how long the body might have laid there, they asked netizens whether anyone knew about the story behind it.

A 29-year-old passer-by named only as Ms Ng told The Straits Times that she was alerted to the body by a jogger and was “very shocked” when she saw it.

She also saw three police cars and a Police Coast Guard patrol craft at the scene, she said, adding that she was “very sorry” that a life had to end this way.

Man pronounced dead after being retrieved from Pasir Ris Park shoreline

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 8.30am on 22 March.

The body of a 47-year-old man was found along the shoreline of Pasir Ris Park, it added.

He was retrieved and pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

