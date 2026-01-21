60-year-old man arrested for pointing toy gun at another driver on M’sia highway

Man admits to police that weapon he pointed at another driver on KL highway was toy gun

A 60-year-old man was arrested in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after he was caught on video pointing a toy gun at another driver during a road rage incident on the East–West Link Expressway.

Road rage sparks confrontation

According to Free Malaysia Today, the incident occurred on Monday (12 Jan) around 4.13pm, when the man, identified as a 60-year-old unemployed resident of Kuala Lumpur, became enraged after another vehicle cut into his lane without signalling.

Witnesses said the man then overtook the other car, and when the other driver rolled down his window to confront him, the 60-year-old responded by pointing what appeared to be a pistol at the driver.

Toy gun revealed after police investigation

The tense moment was captured in a now-deleted TikTok video, which quickly went viral.

Following the incident, Kuala Lumpur police launched an investigation and detained the man later that evening.

Brickfields District Police Chief ACP Hoo Chan Hook confirmed that the man admitted to being the person in the video.

He explained that the object was a toy pistol, not a real firearm.

Man has previous criminal records

The man was arrested around 7pm on the same day, and authorities seized two toy pistols along with his vehicle.

It was also revealed that the man had five prior criminal records, Bernama reported.

The case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Firearms Act 1960.

