Pedestrian shows middle finger & sits down on road at Mountbatten after being honked at by car

Pedestrian shows middle finger and claims injury after being honked at in Mountbatten

A pedestrian in Mountbatten caused a scene after allegedly faking a car accident when a driver honked at him, even sitting down on the road and claiming he was injured despite no collision taking place.

The incident was caught on dashcam footage and shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page.

Pedestrian claims leg hurt despite lack of collision with car

According to the post, the incident occurred at Cassia Crescent in Mountbatten at 12.45pm on 3 Jan.

The driver explained that he was driving with his wife to pick up their children from their abacus class.

When he made a right turn onto Cassia Crescent, he encountered two pedestrians walking across the road. He honked and braked to avoid them.

Of the two pedestrians, a woman in white stepped off the road, but a man in black turned and showed his middle finger instead.

He then aggressively gestured at the driver, approaching the vehicle in a confrontational manner.

According to the driver, the pedestrian subsequently claimed that he had been struck by the car.

Dashcam footage showed the man doubling over dramatically, clutching his leg and limping despite the video evidence.

SCDF found no assistance required at scene of ‘accident’

After a short while, the pedestrian then sat down on the road, blocking the car from moving off.

He also gestured to the woman in white, allegedly asking her to call for an ambulance.

The driver said he then informed the man that the entire incident had been recorded on his dashcam.

Following this, the pedestrian allegedly changed his account, claiming instead that he had “twisted his knee” after being “scared by the horn”.

When the police arrived, he then reportedly changed his story again, claiming he twisted his leg while walking to confront the driver.

According to the post, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel assessed the situation but left within five minutes after finding no injuries.

SCDF confirmed to MS News that they received a call for assistance at around 12.40pm, but no medical help was required.

Driver allegedly taking matter to Magistrate’s Court

According to the driver, the police reviewed the situation and understood that no injuries had occurred.

“They were very kind and apologised for keeping me for so long as it is procedural,” the driver said, adding that traffic was allegedly blocked for over an hour.

The driver claimed that the incident caused “unnecessary stress, embarrassment, and emotional distress” for him and his children.

As such, he submitted the matter to the Magistrate’s Court in an attempt to get compensation, which he promised to donate to charity.

