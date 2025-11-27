Man looking at phone walks into stationary car at Ang Mo Kio, netizens suspect attempted scam

Man hits stationary car while walking and looking at phone in Ang Mo Kio, netizens question his intentions

A pedestrian in Ang Mo Kio was caught on camera walking directly into the rear of a car that was reversing into a parking lot, resulting in a collision.

This led to suspicions that he staged the incident in an attempt to claim compensation.

Man walks into car while distracted by phone

According to the video posted on the SGRV FRONT MAN’s Facebook page, the incident took place on Wednesday (26 Nov) at around 11.23am near Block 306 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

A dashboard camera captured the car reversing slowly on a service road as the pedestrian approached from a distance.

When he was just a few metres away, the man began looking down at his mobile phone while walking.

The driver, who seemingly noticed the man, stopped the car.

The vehicle halted about two metres from the approaching pedestrian.

However, the man — who remained glued to the screen — walked directly into the rear of the now-stationary car.

He stumbled before slowly falling to the ground.

Immediately, the driver exited the car to check on the pedestrian.

Limp ‘magically’ vanishes afterwards

In the Facebook post, the Original Poster (OP) detailed the aftermath of the incident.

They alleged that the man walked away with a limp after the fall, although the limp was “magically gone” moments later.

The OP further implied that the man could have intentionally caused the “accident” as an attempt to seek compensation.

According to the OP, the man chose not to pursue any action after realising the incident had likely been recorded on the car’s dashboard camera.

Netizens sceptical about pedestrian’s intentions

Unanimously, netizens agreed that the man was at fault. Many also expressed doubt about the pedestrian’s intentions.

One user pointed out that the man seemed to deliberately take out his phone and “pretended” to be distracted just before the car started reversing.

This, they suggested, was likely a setup to walk into the vehicle.

Another commenter noted that the fall appeared “artificial” and “slow-motion”, further casting suspicion on the man’s actions.

One netizen even urged the OP to report the incident to the police to prevent the man from potentially scamming others in the future.

