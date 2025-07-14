Cyclist run over by car in Hougang, manages to get up & walk away

After the collision, the car was seen reversing and driving off from the accident site.

By - 14 Jul 2025, 3:03 pm

Car crashes into cyclist & traffic light in Hougang, drives off from the scene

Dashcam footage captured a terrifying accident in Hougang when a car ran a cyclist over at a traffic crossing.

The incident occurred on 13 July at 6.45pm, at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Upper Serangoon Road.

A video posted on the SGRV Facebook page showed the involved silver car moving down Hougang Avenue 3 at high speeds, attempting to make a left turn.

Car drives through cyclist & sign

At the same time, a cyclist was riding across the traffic crossing during the red light.

He made it onto the pedestrian area, only for the silver car to drive over the kerb and crash straight into him.

The car pushed him forward a short distance before seemingly running him over with both the front and back tyres.

At the same time, it crashed into a street sign, knocking the “Upper Serangoon Road” signboard to the ground.

The car came to a stop when it slammed into a traffic light on the road divider.

Despite the gnarly impact, the black-shirted cyclist tried getting up, stumbling immediately.

He managed to get back to his feet on a second attempt and staggered off the road.

A man in white, either a passer-by or a nearby motorist, went over and checked on the victim. He made the cyclist rest against a traffic light pole.

The badly damaged silver car then reversed from the crash site and made a left turn back down its original route.

It is unclear if the driver stopped shortly after or fled the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they conveyed one person to Sengkang General Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for their comments.

Car allegedly found in nearby carpark

Netizens reacted in shock at the serious accident. One expressed surprise that the cyclist survived at all, let alone being able to get up and walk away.

“I guess it just wasn’t his time yet,” they remarked.

Others criticised the driver, attributing the accident to not slowing down at the bend.

A user in the comments claimed to have come across the same car parked at Block 712 Hougang Avenue 2, very close to the accident site.

