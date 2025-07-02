Man arrested after car crashes into road divider & mounts pavement in Farrer Park

Car crashes into railings of road divider in Farrer Park, then reverses & crashes again

The driver of a car has been arrested after he was seen crashing into the railings of a road divider in Farrer Park.

A video of the incident, posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, also showed him dangerously reversing the car onto a pavement.

Car crashes through road divider in Farrer Park, damages railing

At the beginning of the clip, which had a timestamp of 11.09pm on Sunday (29 June), the white Toyota C-HR Hybrid appeared to have already driven onto the road divider and crashed through a section of railing.

The dislodged portion lay on the road, in front of the car.

The car then reversed off, but ended up crashing through another part of the divider, damaging the railing again.

Car mounts kerb & drives onto pavement

Despite this, the car does not stop but continues reversing across the road.

It then mounts the kerb and drives onto the grass verge and pavement.

After travelling down a slope, the car finally comes to a stop after knocking over a bicycle and another railing.

Car believed to have self-skidded in Farrer Park

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 11.05pm on 29 June.

It involved a car along Race Course Road in the direction of Tessensohn Road.

The car was believed to have self-skidded, SPF added.

No injuries were reported.

39-year-old male driver arrested

The car driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of a drug or an intoxicating substance.

He is a 39-year-old man.

Police investigations are ongoing.

