Man Allegedly Requests Burp Recordings From S’pore Bike Hitch User, Offers S$0.30 Per Clip

Man Offers To Pay For Burp Recordings From Singaporean Bike Hitch User

In this day and age, it’s never wise to kink-shame anyone. But sometimes, hearing someone’s strange requests only begs for more questions than answers.

That was the general reaction when a bike hitch user in Singapore shared about his encounter with a fellow user of the group.

The other party allegedly started asking for his burps, without clarifying how he would like to receive them.

Eventually, the stranger offered the bike hitch user S$0.30 for each audio clip of his burp.

Man offers to pay for user’s petrol in exchange for burp recordings

On 13 Dec, a TikTok user posted various screenshots of his conversation with a man who found him in a bike hitch group chat.

At first, the man merely asked about the OP’s petrol usage and quizzed him about how much it costs him to fill up a tank.

The man then started proposing that he’d pay for the OP’s petrol from time to time, but with a catch, of course — that he gets to hear the OP’s burps.

Learning of the seemingly simple request, the OP quipped that he “can burp non-stop purposely”, much to the man’s delight.

Eager to strike a deal, the man pestered the OP for a reply and pleaded with him to consider the trade.

Begs for a sample of burp recordings

Warming up to the idea, the OP asked how the man would want to receive his burps, asking if he had to send a video message with his face in full view.

The man then clarified that he’d prefer audio clips and begged for a “sample”.

After receiving the 1-second clip, the man exclaimed and professed that he “liked it”.

The OP then sent a Telegram sticker with a seemingly deadpan expression, likely summing up his reaction to the response.

Their exchange didn’t end there as the man asked the OP if he could burp multiple times, which the latter confidently said he could.

Evidently all the more excited, the man asked to meet up at a 7-11 outlet, which the OP brushed off.

Offers to pay S$0.30 for every audio clip of a burp

Disappointed, the man asked if he could purchase the burps and proposed charging for each audio clip.

As the OP was unable to put a price tag, the man finally suggested paying S$0.30 per clip.

Contemplating the number of burps he would need to belch out, the OP told the man that it would be a lot of work and shared a Telegram sticker of a sleeping cat.

After asking for a new price, the man proposed another idea, this time getting the OP’s brother in on the action.

Despite the OP telling the man that his brother was only 13 years old, the man insisted on the idea and even offered to pay more.

At this point, the OP’s responses appeared to mellow, perhaps indicating his gradual loss of interest.

When the man offered S$0.50 for each burp, he said that he would need time to mull over the decision.

Man promises S$5 referral for every man he refers to him

Thinking that he was losing the OP, the man made a Hail Mary play and suggested that if he could get any of his friends to burp, that he’d get a S$5 referral fee.

After the man admitted his desperation, the OP got his friends on board, with one of them sharing a 5-second audio clip of his burp.

The man promptly complimented the recording and asked if the OP’s friend is Malay.

After confirming this fact, the OP sent two more audio clips.

But that didn’t seem to satiate the man’s ‘cravings’ as he proposed gathering the OP’s friends in a group chat with him so he could introduce himself.

He then said that it’d be best if he “knows what they look like”. This is where the collection of screenshots end.

MS News understands that the OP didn’t continue with the charade and ended the conversation after the last screenshot.

We have also contacted the OP for comments on the matter and will update the article accordingly.

