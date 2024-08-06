61-year-old man who tried to sexually assault 81-year-old mother gets 14 years’ preventive detention

Man tried to sexually assault his own mother

A 61-year-old man who tried to sexually assault his elderly mother has been sentenced to preventive detention.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the incident occurred in April 2021. Having consumed at least 20 cans of beers, the man strapped and tightened a belt around his mother’s neck.

He eventually released the belt.

However, after his mother, who requires a walking cane to move around, went to sleep, he climbed into her bed and forcefully removed her clothes.

The 81-year-old woman tried to resist him, but was unsuccessful.

The man proceeded to molest her before he grabbed her neck and punched her when she continued to struggle.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), he then tried to sexually violate her, but only stopped when he grew tired and fell asleep while his mother was struggling to fend him off.

Observant neighbour calls for help

The next morning, his mother was waiting for a lift next to a neighbour when the man threatened to kill her if she ever told anybody about the incident.

The neighbour later noticed that the victim’s mouth was swollen and contacted the woman’s granddaughter.

The granddaughter then contacted the police.

“Menace to society”: Prosecution

In court, the prosecutors had described the man as a “menace to society”, reported ST.

The attempted sexual assault on his own mother was not the first time he had committed a crime of this nature.

Three months earlier in January 2021, the man, who had been drinking, asked his wife for sex and was declined. He threatened to break her face.

Later that night, he charged towards her and punched her hard in the face, causing her to fall backwards and hit a cupboard.

This caused serious injuries to his wife, including a fractured nose, broken blood vessels in her eye and a fractured finger.

She had to be hospitalised for seven days.

She proceeded to obtain a personal protection order and a domestic exclusion order, which restrains the man from committing family violence against her and restricts him from entering her home.

The man was left with nowhere to go, and his mother let him stay in her rented one-room flat, despite the objections of her two granddaughters.

CNA said his actions had traumatised his mother and she showed signs of anger and fear when recounting the incident to a medical social worker.

“Recalcitrant” habitual offender

On Monday (5 Aug), a Judicial Commissioner sentenced the man to 14 years’ preventive detention.

The man had pleaded guilty to three charges in February — one each for attempted sexual assault of his mother by penetration, causing grievous injury on his 60-year-old wife, and using criminal force on a police officer.

Another nine charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The judge had said that the man was “too recalcitrant for reformation”.

Between 1982 and 2019, he had already been convicted on 14 different occasions for various offences. In 1987, he was given 10 years’ corrective training.

Nonetheless, his behaviour did not improve.

Broken family

Despite the heinous crimes the man has committed, his son and daughter wanted him returned to them.

In a letter submitted to the judge, they said that the man had been a good father to them, albeit having been alcoholic for a long time.

While the judge have noted this letter and sympathised with them, he maintained that the “appalling nature” of their father’s crimes must be met with a sentence in accordance with the law.

Under preventive detention, repeat offenders are detained between seven and 20 years for the public’s protection.

