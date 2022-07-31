S’pore Man Shouts At Woman For Coughing On MRT, Called Out For Rude Behaviour

Man Tells Woman Off For Coughing On MRT Train And Gets Called Out For Aggressive Tone

Amidst a new wave of COVID-19 infections, it’s understandable to expect some citizens to be on edge. Even so, this is no excuse for us to disregard our senses and start acting with aggressive suspicion towards our peers.

Recently, such an incident went viral on TikTok. A woman reportedly coughed on an MRT train, causing a man to shout at her for doing so.

Netizens have reacted to the scene with outrage, suggesting that the man could have been more considerate with his choice of words.

Man shouts at woman on MRT for coughing

A netizen, @coachnigel, posted the incident to TikTok on 30 Jul, calling out the uncle as overly paranoid.

In the video, a man berates a woman for coughing on the train. He can be audibly heard accusing her of “spreading the disease to everyone.”

The woman retorts as well, pointing out that she has a mask on. Despite this, the man continues to argue with her.

The OP of the video also said that the woman had coughed only twice prior to the incident.

He labelled the man as ‘vulgar’ and ‘paranoid’, pointing out that people could cough as a result of choking as well – not just Covid-19.

Netizens call man out as aggressive and impolite

Many have responded to the video with outrage, feeling for the woman who had to suffer the brunt of the man’s suspicion.

One user agreed with the OP that there could be other reasons for coughing on the train, such as a dry throat.

Another also said no one can control how much they cough and demanding as such is excessive.

There were users who noted that speaking out loud probably contributes nearly as much to the spread of diseases as coughing.

Not to mention, there are many who lower their mask to let out their coughs. If the woman had coughed into her mask as she stated, there shouldn’t be a problem.

Be more compassionate towards fellow citizens

The current pandemic has caused us to become more cautious of others as a result. And for good reason, considering the various detrimental effects of the disease.

However, it is also important to treat fellow citizens with respect and dignity. Taking our emotions out on others will only worsen current tensions and drive a wedge between members of our community.

Hopefully, this incident will serve as a reminder for us to be more compassionate, especially at a time when it is more necessary than ever.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.