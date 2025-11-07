Man dies on Singapore Airlines flight to Milan, 3 doctors tried to revive him

Man who died on Singapore Airlines flight to Milan was a terminal cancer patient

A man who lost consciousness on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight to Milan was attended to by three doctors on board, but sadly passed away anyway.

The incident was recounted in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (5 Nov) by Dr Desmond Wai, who was one of the doctors who tried to revive him.

Medical emergency occurs on Singapore Airlines flight to Milan

The incident took place on SQ378 from Singapore to Milan, which took off at around midnight on Wednesday, Dr Wai told 8world News.

At about 2am, the crew called for assistance from doctors for a medical emergency on board, he said in the video.

Being a doctor, he rushed over as it was his “ethical duty” to help.

Doctors took turns to perform CPR

When he reached the back of the plane, Dr Wai found a man lying on the floor.

Cabin crew was performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him, with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) also available.

In a second video on Thursday (6 Nov), he said he and two other doctors took turns to perform CPR for about 30 minutes.

It was the first time he had performed CPR on a plane, he said.

Man dies despite doctors’ efforts

However, they eventually decided that there was no point in continuing as the man’s pupils were dilated, and his heart had stopped, Dr Wai said.

He was “sorry” that they failed to revive him, but “that’s life”, he added.

Dr Wai said that the man was suffering from liver cancer, and concluded that he had died from the disease.

Wife of man thanked him

In a third video, Dr Wai said he and the two other doctors, “Dr Ang” and “Dr Oh”, were “interrogated” by the police after they landed.

He then clarified that their statements were taken, where they had to furnish details about the incident as well as their own personal details such as their home addresses, contact details and hotel information.

After they were released, the wife of the deceased, who was on the plane too, came over to him “in tears”.

She thanked him for trying, which was the “most touching moment” for him, he added.

According to his website, Dr Wai is a gastroenterologist with more than 20 years of experience. He runs a private private clinic in Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre.

Singapore Airlines sends condolences to family of man

In a statement provided to AsiaOne, SIA expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

It also thanked passengers and the medical personnel on board who helped.

The airline said that as part of standard operating procedures during an in-flight medical emergency, cabin crew who are trained in first aid will assess the situation and assist as required.

They may also request assistance from any medical personnel on board the flight if necessary.

SIA declined to share details about the passenger or his medical condition due to privacy reasons.

