Singapore Airlines flight makes emergency landing after passenger falls ill due to food allergy

Passenger sues Singapore Airlines after she was allegedly served shrimp despite informing cabin crew of food allergy

Last October, a business class passenger aboard a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Germany to New York suffered a severe food allergy, causing the plane to make an emergency landing in Paris.

According to a negligence lawsuit she filed in a United States court on Tuesday (17 June), she claims she had informed cabin crew that she was allergic to shrimp but was served food containing shrimp anyway.

Woman allegedly told Singapore Airlines cabin crew of food allergy ‘specifically to shrimp’

The incident took place on 8 Oct 2024 when 41-year-old New York resident Doreen Benary boarded SQ026 from Frankfurt to New York.

She notified the cabin crew of her food allergy, “specifically to shrimp”, once she boarded the plane, according to court documents.

However, the complaint stated:

Despite the aforesaid warnings, during the course of the subject flight’s meal service, a member of [SIA’s] cabin crew served [her] a meal containing shrimp.

Passenger falls ill due to food allergy, Singapore Airlines cabin crew allegedly apologised

Ms Benary ate the meal, unaware that it contained shrimp.

But immediately after she swallowed a portion of the food, she began to feel unwell.

When she questioned the cabin crew, she “admitted that she had made an error and apologised”, according to the complaint.

Ms Benary subsequently “fell violently ill”, prompting the flight to make an emergency landing in Paris.

She was then transported by ambulance to where she allegedly “was required to undergo painful, emergency medical treatment” at two separate medical institutions.

Passenger demands ‘full, fair and reasonable damages’

The lawsuit said that because of the incident, Ms Benary was “deprived of her enjoyment of life, pursuits and interests”.

She also believes that “in the future, she shall continue to be deprived of same” and had “suffered both economic and non-economic loss”.

Thus, the complaint alleged that SIA is “liable to pay full, fair and reasonable damages” to her in an amount to be determined at trial, together with interest, costs and disbursements of the action.

In response to queries from MS News, an SIA spokesperson said: “Singapore Airlines is unable to comment on matters before the court.”

Also read: Singapore Airlines Refunds Couple Sat Beside Farting Dog S$1,600, They’ll Donate Money To Charity

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Airlines on Facebook.