Singapore Airlines Refunds Couple Sat Beside Farting Dog S$1,600, They’ll Donate Money To Charity

Couple Sat Beside Farting Dog On Singapore Airlines Flight Receives Refund

Flying in Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) premium economy class lends an expectation of a good flight experience. One couple, however, found themselves next to a farting dog.

Earlier this month, the presence of a snorting, farting and drooling dog ruined the Press couple’s flight from Paris to Singapore.

After a compensation dispute, they agreed to SIA’s offer of a S$1,600 refund.

The Press couple intends to donate the money to a guide dog charity, explaining that the demand was about principles and not money.

Couple demands refund from SIA after being seated next to farting dog

On 13 June this year, Gill and Warren Press boarded an SIA flight from Paris to Singapore, en route to New Zealand.

The couple, who booked Premium Economy seats for the 13-hour flight, were shocked to find themselves seated next to a dog.

Mrs Press said the animal appeared anxious and constantly snorted. To make things worse, the dog allegedly began farting halfway through the SIA flight, creating an intolerable smell.

The canine also took up Mr Press’ leg room and drooled on his legs. Eventually, the couple switched seats down to Economy class.

SIA apologised and offered them each a S$100 gift voucher, which they refused as it did not even cover the price difference between Premium Economy and Economy.

Over three weeks later, SIA upped the offer to a S$160 travel voucher each. The couple once more rejected it.

Couple will donate compensation sum to dog charity

SIA eventually returned with an offer to reimburse the difference between the cabins, for around S$1,600 in total. They remained entitled to the travel voucher offer, reported NZ’s Stuff Travel.

The Press couple accepted this, and plan to donate the money to Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs, a charity that trains guide dogs.

Mrs Press said the dispute “wasn’t about the money in the end”. Rather, it was over principles and “normalising things that really aren’t normal and acceptable”.

SIA banned all emotional support animals since 1 Apr 2023. Service or assistance dogs, which assist disabled passengers, are accepted onboard.

SIA said the farting dog next to the Press couple was checked in as an assistance dog.

An SIA spokesperson told Stuff that the airline will ensure they notify customers seated next to assistance dogs before boarding in the future.

