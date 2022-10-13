Man Convicted Of 7 Charges For Slashing Certis Officer At Canberra HDB, Faces 10 Years’ Jail

Man Slashes Certis Officer With Sickle At Canberra Void Deck Over Smoking Summons

In Nov 2020, a man attacked a Certis officer with a sickle in Canberra — the officer suffered lacerations to his thigh and calf as a result.

The attack apparently occurred as a result of summons that the officer issued to the assailant’s friend, for smoking at the void deck.

On Wednesday (12 Oct), the 32-year-old accused was convicted of seven charges, including voluntarily causing grievous hurt and causing hurt to a public servant.

The two offences carry jail terms of up to 10 and seven years respectively.

Friend caught smoking at void deck by Certis officer

According to The Straits Times (ST), 32-year-old Vickneswaran Sivan was drinking with two friends at the void deck of Block 503C Canberra Link on the day of the assault.

One of Vickneswaran’s friends happened to be holding a lit cigarette then.

At the time, 29-year-old Mr Mohamad Afiq Mohamad Jamil happened to be patrolling the area with a fellow Certis officer.

Upon seeing the cigarette, they informed Vickneswaran’s friend that he had committed an offence and issued a smoking summons.

Man slashes Certis officer using 16-cm sickle

After the summons was issued, Vickneswaran started following both Mr Afiq and the other officer.

He reportedly asked why the authorities always issued summons to them.

In response, Mr Afiq told him that they were only carrying out their duties.

However, that did not stop Vickneswaran from advancing towards them, even spitting at the other officer.

After looking around the surroundings for a weapon, he found a 16-cm long sickle with a curved blade.

He then challenged the officers to a fight, punching one of the officers in the face.

While the other officer managed to escape, Mr Afiq’s hands and legs were slashed at least four times.

The police were subsequently alerted to the incident and Vickneswaran was arrested the next day.

Faces up to 10 years’ jail

According to the deputy public prosecutor, Mr Afiq’s injuries have limited his ability to perform his job and he had to be redeployed as a result.

While he is expected to make a full recovery, he has permanent scarring.

The prosecutor asked for a sentence of at least 13 years and eight months’ jail with nine strokes of the cane.

Vickneswaran’s case has been postponed to 30 Nov.

Anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

As for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, offenders face up to seven years’ jail, and might be caned or fined.

