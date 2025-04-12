Sleepwalking M’sia man walks 126m up construction crane, says ‘whispering’ voice guided him

Mysterious “whisper” directs construction worker to scale 126 metres

On the morning of 7 April 2025, onlookers in Luyang, Sabah, were shocked to see a man pacing along the narrow beam of a towering construction crane – 126 metres above the ground.

Penampang Fire and Rescue Station chief Senior Asst Fire Officer Zeno Tinggalan said that they were notified of the incident at 6.57am.

They dispatched a team of eight personnel to the scene, The Star reported.

The man, a construction worker in his forties, said that he had no idea how he ended up there and claimed he had been sleepwalking.

The man added that a “whisper” told him to ascend the crane.

Sleepwalking man descends 126 metres safely on his own

Despite the Fire and Rescue Department coming to rescue him, the man climbed down the crane safely on his own.

He did this after almost 30 minutes of persuasion.

“We arrived to find him perched at the end of the crane, atop the building under construction,” Officer Tinggalan said.

“After a tense period of calming him down, he came down safely and was handed over to the police for further investigation.”

By 8.02am, the rescue operation ended with the man uninjured. No further danger was identified.

Also read: M’sian student in UK gets life sentence after attacking roommates with hammer, claims he was preparing for ‘zombie apocalypse’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Info X on Facebook.