Man in M’sia gets summons for allegedly smoking in eatery, then gets fined the same day for traffic violations

Malaysian man gets summons for alleged smoking in eatery then fined for traffic violations all in the same day

A Malaysian man got written up for allegedly smoking inside an eatery. Later that same day, he also got fined for traffic violations. His friends, who thoroughly enjoyed his self-inflicted misfortune, shared clips of the moment.

The clips were then subsequently reshared by a popular social media user on X where it has garnered over 400,000 views.

Two infractions from two separate agencies

The post’s caption indicated that the man is clearly unlucky. The Malaysian Ministry of Health (MOH) issue him summons in the morning. And the police wrote him a ticket in the evening.

In the first clip, the group of friends sing while a man in a cap speaks with officials from the MOH.

It then transitions to a second clip in which the man, still in the same outfit, exits his vehicle to speak with a police officer who had hailed him. The friends, once again, were singing to mark their friend’s misfortune.

Both the man and the officer smile and laugh, although it is unclear why.

Mixed response online

The post drew mixed reactions online, with some laughing at his misfortune while others said that his own actions led him to that outcome.

Some remarked that he was so unlucky that he should perhaps try his hand at the lottery.

One commenter said that the man deserved his misfortune. Another piled on, saying that the man seems to be a “habitual offender”.

