S’porean fined for littering in M’sia after throwing cigarette butt on the ground in KL

A Singaporean man was fined and sentenced to perform community service for littering in Malaysia, the first to be charged under the country’s stricter anti-littering laws.

25-year-old Mohamed Nuh Qursaini Kayat had reportedly thrown a cigarette butt on the ground in Kuala Lumpur.

Mohamed was brought before the KL Sessions Court on Monday (9 Feb), said waste management agency SWCorp in a statement on Facebook.

He was charged under Section 77A(1) of Malaysia’s Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 for improperly disposing of solid waste in a public space.

A fine of RM1,500 (S$482) was imposed, with the judge ordering him to serve one month in jail if he failed to pay.

He was also sentenced to four hours of community service within a period of one month.

He could have been fined up to RM2,000 (S$643) and ordered to perform up to 12 hours of community service within a maximum of six months.

Singaporean threw cigarette butt on the ground

At 1.45am on New Year’s Day (1 Jan), Mohamed had thrown a cigarette butt on the ground near a convenience store along Jalan Bukit Bintang, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

He pleaded to the judge for leniency, saying there was no rubbish bin at the location.

He also noted that there were already cigarette butts on the ground, leading him to throw his there as well.

But a prosecuting officer from SWCorp urged for an appropriate sentence to be imposed as a deterrent, as maintaining cleanliness in public areas is important.

SWCorp said in its statement that the case sent “a clear signal” that compliance with public hygiene should be practised consistently by everyone, even while overseas.

This responsibility reflects personal discipline and respect for the laws and norms of the local community.

5 more littering cases involving Singaporeans

SWCorp also revealed that there were five more littering cases involving Singaporeans in Johor state alone.

These cases are currently being followed up in accordance with the established legal process, it said.

SWCorp Chief Executive Officer Khalid Mohamed told the media at the court that six foreign nationals had been charged so far for littering offences, including for disposing of cigarette butts.

Across seven Malaysian states, 644 notices for littering have been issued under the Act, of which 500 involved Malaysians and the rest involved foreigners, he said.

More people will be charged from 10 Feb to 12 Feb, he added.

Stricter anti-littering laws took effect in M’sia from 1 Jan

The crackdown comes after stricter anti-littering laws took effect in Malaysia from 1 Jan.

Days later, on 8 Jan, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said on Facebook that 120 individuals, including three Singaporeans, had been issued a compound fine and ordered to perform community service for littering.

On 20 Jan, SWCorp conducted a simulation of the Community Service Order in Johor Bahru, with international media invited to witness the event.

According to photos shared on Facebook, offenders wore masks, gloves and green vests with the words Community Service Order on their backs.

They were then armed with brooms, dustpans and sticks to pick up litter, and tasked with clearing trash from a public walkway.

They did this under the watchful eyes of Mr Khalid and officers, and in full public view.

