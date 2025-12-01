Man caught littering in S’pore carpark hurls vulgarities & tells others to ‘go back M’sia’ when confronted

Man tells complainant to ‘go back Malaysia’ when caught littering in Singapore carpark, flashes middle fingers

An argument broke out in a Singapore carpark after a van driver was confronted for littering, escalating quickly when he reacted with anger and told the complainant to “go back Malaysia”.

He then slammed his door and flashed a middle finger, further aggravating the encounter.

The incident drew criticism from netizens, many of whom called for a report to be made to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Man caught littering insists he didn’t throw rubbish into anyone’s car

According to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the altercation took place on 30 Nov.

The driver of a white Toyota HiAce van had discarded rubbish including a plastic cup, a box, and tissue paper onto the parking lot beside his vehicle.

When someone off-camera called him out, he retorted indignantly: “I got throw [in] your car or not?”

The other party responded that this was never claimed.

Gesturing towards the rubbish on the ground, the driver continued: “This is your floor? Your floor, ah?”

Van driver flashes middle fingers, tells other party to ‘go back Malaysia’

The confrontation escalated when the driver shouted, “F*ck you! Go back Malaysia!” before slamming the door and flashing a middle finger.

Not done with his argument, he then rolled down his window to hurl more insults, repeating variations of “Go back Malaysia” and other vulgarities, while continuing to gesture obscenely.

He eventually alighted from the van while still trading insults.

In the Facebook post, the individual who filmed the encounter alleged that a rubbish bin was nearby.

They added that the van driver became aggressive when asked politely to dispose of his litter properly, insisting: “I throw my rubbish, it’s my problem.”

The poster added that the incident should not be about nationality.

Netizens criticise driver for ‘trashing’ his own country

Online commenters rebuked the driver’s behaviour, with one pointing out that if he were Singaporean, he should be helping to keep his country clean.

“If those people are Malaysians, then shouldn’t you thank them for helping you keep your nation, your home, clean and nice?” the commenter added.

Others encouraged the complainant to report the case to NEA.

“Don’t play country lah, uncle,” another commenter said, noting that Malaysia had nothing to do with the issue. They added that the floor did not belong to the driver either.

