Sungei Kadut carpark plagued by large amounts of litter, attracting flocks of pigeons & crows

Food waste & litter left all over Sungei Kadut carpark with no CCTVs, caused by night gatherings

An open-air carpark in Sungei Kadut has become a dumping ground for litter, including food waste, beer cans, and plastic bags, with migrant worker gatherings said to be the cause.

This has led to significant hygiene concerns, with flocks of birds scavenging for scraps and some individuals even accused of urinating in the area.

Litter allegedly left from worker gatherings at carpark

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday (4 Nov), the littering incidents occurred at the carpark located at Gali Batu Close, near Woodlands Road.

Mr Chen, a 54-year-old driver, said the carpark is situated in a remote area with minimal foot traffic and is mainly used for parking large vehicles.

He claimed that migrant workers frequently gather at the location, particularly on weekends, with numbers reaching over 20 individuals at times.

As a result, large amounts of trash are left behind the following morning.

Mr Chen also alleged that, last month, he spotted a worker leaving litter while eating in his truck bed.

When confronted, the worker reportedly fled the scene.

Pigeons & crows attracted by food waste

A Shin Min Daily News journalist visited the carpark on the afternoon of 3 Nov and confirmed the presence of significant litter.

The carpark was found to be empty of people during the visit and appeared to lack surveillance cameras.

Scattered throughout the area were plastic bags, food containers, and packaging. The situation appeared worse further inside the carpark, where trash was found in larger quantities compared to the entrance.

In addition to food waste, the journalist also spotted empty beer cans, water bottles, and several bags of curry.

Mr Chen pointed out that the trash was attracting birds, such as pigeons and crows, which could potentially spread germs.

During the visit, the journalist observed several pigeons and crows fighting for food on the ground.

An SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) post from 13 October also showed large amounts of litter in the carpark.

The trash was found in parking spaces, on the footpath, and on the surrounding grass area.

Public urination reported at the carpark

In addition to food and drink waste, Mr Chen claimed that some individuals have been urinating around parked vehicles, causing a foul smell.

A post on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page allegedly showed one such public urination incident on 21 Dec 2024, though the man aimed for the grass rather than a vehicle.

“These litterbugs are causing a lot of problems, and I hope the authorities can step in to resolve the issue,” Mr Chen said.

