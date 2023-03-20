Man Stands On AYE To Stop Bus, Allegedly Missed Previous One While Using Phone

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Stands On AYE At Clementi To Stop Oncoming Bus

It can be frustrating to miss the bus as it unnecessarily extends our travelling time.

However, it is important to remain cool-headed no matter how upsetting it is as there could be serious consequences if impulsive decisions are made.

On Friday (17 Mar), a man stood on the road at a bus stop along Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) at Clementi to block a bus. He allegedly missed the previous bus while using his phone.

A video of the incident was posted on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page.

Man stands on AYE to stop bus, gets honked at

In the video, a man can be seen standing in the middle of the road with his arms crossed as the bus approaches the bus bay.

As the bus draws closer, the man walks backwards towards the bus bay.

However, he is still blocking the path of the bus, causing it to brake several times and even honk at him.

Despite so, the man continues to stay on the road. As a result, the bus has to stop a distance from the curb.

Allegedly missed previous bus while using phone

According to the Facebook post, the man was supposedly angry as he missed his previous bus.

This allegedly happened because he had been using his phone and none of the other passengers at the bus stop had flagged the bus down.

As such, the bus went past without stopping.

In order to avoid missing the bus again, he decided to stand on the road to block the next one.

Be rational, road users

While it’s unclear why the man decided to stand on the road, he’s lucky the bus captain spotted him and could brake in time.

Otherwise, his actions could have resulted in grievous consequences.

That said, this should be a good reminder for all road users to be rational and reasonable, no matter what emotions they may be feeling.

Remember that safety comes first, and think twice before potentially putting your life at risk over a moment of anger.

