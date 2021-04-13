Man Accused Of Stealing 2 Bottles Of Vitamins From Watsons In Tampines Mall Last June

We often drop by pharmacy stores like Watsons whenever we need to stock up on vitamins or daily products.

Back in Jun 2020, a man who visited the Watsons store at Tampines Mall was accused of stealing 2 bottles of vitamins.

However, in court on Tuesday (13 Apr), he denied these allegations, claiming that the Watsons staff were hallucinating.

Man accused of stealing vitamins worth $92 from Watsons

On 15 Jun evening, the 50-year-old man went to the Watsons store at Tampines mall.

When he was there, he allegedly stole 2 bottles of multivitamins, reported The Straits Times (ST).

1 bottle was for men and the other for women. They were each worth about $46, bringing the total bill to $92.

Claims Watsons staff were hallucinating

However, when the man appeared in court on Tuesday (13 Apr), he denied allegations that he stole the vitamins.

Instead, he said the Watsons staff were under a lot of stress and were hallucinating.

According to ST, he also mentioned that he has no recollection of taking the items.

The man also stated in court that as a “true blue Singaporean” who speaks all 4 languages, he would not commit such an act.

While his case was being heard, he reportedly kept asking for the CCTV footage from the Watsons store to be played.

The judge noted that the man was not pleading guilty.

Faces trial on 21 Apr

Prior to the man’s case being heard, he arrived in court and began addressing the judge while another case was going on, explaining that he was late as he was lost.

Only when court officers instructed him to take a seat did he quieten down, reported ST.

The 50-year-old also did not report for bail in Jul 2020. He currently faces 1 charge for theft and another for skipping bail.

For now, he is out on bail for $2,000. The man will face trial in court on 21 Apr.

Hope authorities will uncover the truth

While the man’s claims of the staff hallucinating are quite bizarre, we believe that the truth will eventually be revealed as the court case proceeds.

Shoplifting is a criminal offence and if found guilty, the man faces up to 3 years jail, or fine, or both.

We’ll be following the case closely once the trial commences, and bring you further updates.

Featured image adapted from Nestia and CapitaLand.