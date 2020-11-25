Watsons Charges $0.10 For Plastic Bags Every Tuesday From 1 Dec

In recent years, many companies are increasingly making an effort to go green and improve sustainability.

Now, Watsons Singapore is hopping on the bandwagon as well.

From 1 Dec onwards, Watsons will be charging customers $0.10 per plastic bag on Tuesdays.

This initiative aims to minimise plastic bag waste by encouraging customers to bring their own bags.

Watsons launches BYOB Tuesday

On Wednesday (25 Nov), health and beauty retail brand Watsons announced their launch of Bring Your Own Bag (BYOB) Tuesday.

This initiative will be launched in all stores islandwide, starting from 1 Dec.

On these days, customers will be charged $0.10 for each transaction upon request for a plastic bag.

To encourage customers to cut down on plastic bag consumption, Watsons is also introducing a specially designed reusable bag.

It will be sold in stores at just $1.20.

Proceeds from Watsons plastic bags will go to WWF-Singapore

To make this campaign even more meaningful, Watsons has also partnered with World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF-Singapore).

All proceeds from the plastic bag charge will be donated to support WWF-Singapore’s conservation efforts.

This includes projects to reduce plastic in the environment.

Watsons #SayNoToPlasticBags campaign

BYOB Tuesday is part of Watsons’ very first sustainability campaign, #SayNoToPlasticBags.

It aims to reduce the use of plastic bags at their retail stores and minimise plastic bag wastage.

In line with this, Watsons is taking steps to introduce plastic bags made of a greater percentage of recycled plastic by the first quarter of 2021.

Watsons is also looking to provide more sustainable options such as promoting refills and eco-friendly packaging in products

They want the campaign to bring awareness to the impact of plastic on the environment.

Moving forward, Watsons hopes to be able to include more BYOB days.

A small step towards sustainability

Although they are starting small with only one day in a week, at least Watsons is taking a step towards the right direction.

Sustainability is indeed a big challenge that lies ahead of us. Such BYOB initiatives have been well received in Singapore so far, and we hope Watsons’ campaign will see the same success.

