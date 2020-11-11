NTUC FairPrice Expands ‘No Plastic Bags’ Initiative To 24 Participating Outlets

Last September, FairPrice introduced the ‘No Plastic Bag’ initiative, which incentivises shoppers to bring their own carriers, and not resort to using disposable plastic bags.

A year has passed since then and the supermarket chain has seen some extremely promising response from shoppers.

In light of this, FairPrice will be extending the program for an additional year where shoppers will have to pay up to $0.20 per plastic bag at more selected outlets.

NTUC Fairprice saved 15.6 million bags through year-long initiative

According to NTUC FairPrice’s press release, the year-long initiative saved 15.6 million plastic bags through 7.8 million “bring-your-own-bag” transactions.

The staggering numbers shouldn’t come as a surprise as 70% of shoppers who visited the participating supermarket last year had either:

brought their own bags or

refused to use plastic bags

The proportion of such shoppers is even higher for participating convenience stores, at 90%.

Initiative expands to 11 supermarkets & 13 convenience stores

In light of the favourable response, NTUC FairPrice will be extending the initiative for another year from Thursday (12 Nov).

Similar to last year’s initiative, plastic bags will go for $0.20 and $0.10 at participating supermarkets and convenience stores respectively.

The number of participating supermarkets and convenience stores have more than tripled, from 7 last year, to 24 this year. They include FairPrice outlets at the following locations:

Hougang One Kallang Wave Mall 100AM Zhong Shan Park Paya Lebar Quarter Terminal 3 Funan Bukit Timah Plaza Valley Point Coronation Plaza Tai Seng

And here are the participating convenience stores:

FairPrice aims to reduce plastic bag usage through this initiative and alter customers’ behavioural change in the longer term.

Positive response an encouraging sign

We’re heartened by the positive response to the initiative, as customers do their part to save the environment while buying groceries.

Let’s hope other supermarket chains will adopt similar initiatives too.

That way, perhaps Singapore will make even greater strides in our efforts to go green.

